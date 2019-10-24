Diwali 2019: Bollywood Celebrities Who Spread The Festival Of Lights With Their Party Lights

Well, there is a reason why the Bollywood industry is called industry of glitz and glamour. Right from their larger than life films to their designer clothes to their extravagant parties on festivals, everything about Bollywood and its celebrities is just something that will make your jaw drop.

So with Diwali just around the corner here are some Bollywood families who never fail to throw a glittery party full of lights to celebrate the festival of lights!

1. Amitabh Bachchan:

The Bachchan family has established a tradition of years of throwing a grand bash of their film fraternity folks for Diwali. Their parties are certainly worth the wait and the celebration is on a grand level. While the Bachchan family did not keep their annual Diwali party last year owing to some family complications, they are back with their annual bash this year despite Amitabh Bachchans health complications this year!

2. Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan:

Bollywood’s romance king and his wife Gauri Khan never missed out on throwing Diwali bash. Just like other festivals, this festival is also celebrated by SRK with much pomp and show. The Diwali party is held at his residence Mannat every year.

3. Karan Johar:

The Godfather to most Bollywood star kids, Karan Johar too is known for his lavish Diwali celebrations, which are star studded like an award function with most celebrities making sure of their attendance to the bash!

4. Ekta Kapoor:

The small screen Czarina, Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash is attended by the who’s who of not only Bollywood but also the television industry. EKta’s bash also see’s a lot of yesteryears in attendance due to father Jeetendra.

5. Arpita Khan Sharma & Ayush Sharma:

Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Sharma hosted a Diwali bash every year until her marriage to Ayush Sharma and now the couple makes sure to invite all their industry friends and colleagues to the lavish bash which reflects warmth and lights in ever sense.

While these celebrities enjoy Diwali with each other, we hope you’ll have fun too with your family and friends and let the festival of lights fill your celebrations with light too!

