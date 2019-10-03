War Box Office Day 1: Creates History; Is All Time Biggest Opener For Bollywood

War has created history. There were always great expectations from the film and it was a given that at least 40 crores would come on the opening day. Yes, there was huge expectation that the film would cross the 50 crores mark on Wednesday due to Gandhi Jayanti holiday. However, considering the fact that there were two more films releasing alongside it, Joker and Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy, the screens got split.

Still, the film exceeded expectations, and how. Releasing at around 4000 screens, the film took an excellent start from the first show itself, and that resulted in a mammoth 53.35 crores been collected. Out of this, 51.60 crores have come from the Hindi version and rest from the south versions.

Now that’s superb as in the process, the Sidharth Anand directed film has broken all-time biggest opening day record that was set by Yash Raj Films’ own Thugs of Hindostan last Diwali. Back then, their film had collected 52.25 crores on its release with the Hindi version contributing 50.75 crores. What makes War even bigger is the fact that it has released on a much lesser screen count and still has gathered better numbers.

Word of mouth is largely good for the film which means a stupendous weekend is on the cards for the Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

