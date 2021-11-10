Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is a superhit across India from the time it hit the theatres! Well, now it seems like the movie has already raked in approx 210 Crores in just five days! Of course, the movie is amassing a huge amount from the theatres, but what is the other reason for it to earn this whopping price in just mere days? Well, the deets to this is explained below, read on!

Advertisement

The Rohit Shetty directorial is not only a mega-hit in India but around the other parts of the globe too!

Advertisement

Coming to the deet, there is a rumour doing rounds that claim, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif has earned a whopping price of Rs. 65-70 crore from its OTT deal, which has been sold to the streaming giant, Netflix.

Well, if we club the amount of the deal that Sooryavanshi just fetched with the Rs. 100 crore nett+ that the movie has already raked in at the domestic box office, along with its overseas and satellite rights, it sums up to a huge amount! The Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif Starrer have drawn in anywhere between Rs. 200-210 crore of business.

Phew, isn’t that insane?! Just a little more of those crores and that movie would be a clean hit at the box office!

Talking about when the Rohit Shetty directorial will stream on Netflix, the reports by BollywoodLife claims that, the deal is now on and the movie will possibly be accessible on the streaming giant from 5th December onward. This would be precisely a month from its theatrical release day.

And that’s how the movie ranked to 210 Crores in just mere five days!

Though, certain single screen and multiplex owners are seemingly not too about the whole OTT deal in today’s times. This is understandable considering that they need to ensure the audience reaches out to cinema halls and not avoid it to watch the movie on OTT.

Apart from Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in the movie Ram Setu directed by Abhishek Sharma. He also has Prithviraj in his kitty.

For more such updates, follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Nayanthara To Play The Role Of A Cop In Shah Rukh Khan & Atlee’s Film?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube