Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 7 Early Trends: Ends The First Week On An Average Note

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar starrer saw another drop on Thursday. As per early trends, the film has collected 2-2.35 crores compared to 2.62 crores Wednesday.

The first week total of the film is in 44.22 – 44.57 crores range.

Since the first-week trend of the film has been below the mark, the film is likely to fall even more in second week. It will be interesting to see where the second Friday numbers of the film lie and that will set the stage for SMZS’ lifetime total.

Shubh Mangal Zyada… recently crossed the lifetime business of its prequel Shubh Mangal Saavdhan in 6 days and that’s some silver lining and will encourage the makers to attempt 3rd instalment of the franchise.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a light-heart romantic comedy based on homosexuality.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently said that he feels the film has been successfully made, released and accepted is because even before same-s*x relationships became legal in India, many actors stuck their neck out and gave the audience some brilliant work on the subject. He says he has all those actors and films to credit first.

“The fact that ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan‘ is a success today is because the path was made for it by others. Many before me have toiled hard to make the path smoother. We have to realise and acknowledge the monumental work that was done by some of the finest actors of Indian cinema much before me,” he said.

