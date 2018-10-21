Rani Mukerji Starrer Hichki Continues To Score Well At The China Box Office

China Box Office: After performing well at Indian box office, Rani Mukerji starrer Hichki is doing wonders at ticket windows in China too. Upon its release in India, movie was highly praised for its subject and performances by actors. The word-of-mouth factor came into play and movie emerged as a hit in India.

Recently released in China, Hichki made a decent collections on opening day with USD $ 770,000. On second day the movie saw further rise in collections by raking USD $ 1.74 million. First weekend showed the acceptance of the movie amongst the Chinese audiences, as it sealed the weekend at USD $ 4.21 million by garnering USD $ 1.70 million on its third day. This collection translates into 31.08 Crores in Indian Rupees. Unexpected yet overwhelming response for team Hichki.

After performing exceptionally well in first week at China Box Office, the movie further collected USD $ 730,000 on its second Friday and USD $ 1.72 million on second Saturday. With posting a tremendous total of USD $ 9.80 million (₹ 71.88 Crores), it is expected to cross mark of USD $ 10 million on Sunday and 100 Crores mark at China Box office soon.

Hichki depicts the story of teacher who suffers from Tourette Syndrome, that consists of involuntary repetitive hiccups in a sufferer. The theme of the movie focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities, staring down challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.