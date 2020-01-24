Panga Box Office Day 1 Occupancy: Kangana Ranaut’s Film Opens On An Average Note

Panga Box Office Day 1 Occupancy: Kangana Ranaut and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s slice-of-life drama with the backdrop of sports released today. Clashing with Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D, it retained a fair amount of 1450 screens in India. Overseas, the movie has got around 450 screens to prove its potential.

Panga targets the multiplex audience but the single screens will be dominated by Street Dancer 3D and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Kangana Ranaut starrer needs a good word of mouth to sustain from the weekdays.

The movie has been enjoying a very average occupancy of 10-15% since the morning. It started with 10% in the morning but increased just a bit in the noon shows. Now, it all depends on how it fares in the evening shows to add to the final number.

Tiwari, who has explored smalltown themes in films like “Nil Battey Sannata” and “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, is gearing up for “Panga“, where Kangana Ranaut plays a kabaddi player. She shared her opinion at the trailer launch of her upcoming film.

“I feel the middle-income group in India is new-age India. Our parents didn’t get the facilities they gave us. Now we are getting everything through online shopping and we eat pizzas and burgers, but we still want khichdi and dal-chaawal for dinner. We travel the entire world but at the end of the day, we want to come home. This is the aspiration,” said Tiwari.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Panga revolves around a mother (Kangana) who is also a Kabbadi player. The film also stars Richa Chadha.

