Marjaavaan Box Office Day 4: Milap Zaveri’s Film Has A Good Hold On Monday, Is A Success

Marjaavaan has emerged successful at the box office. The film had started well on Friday and then held on well on Saturday. It was on Sunday when the Milap Zaveri directed film took off in a big way as the double digit score came calling. However as it happens with the best of the films, it’s Monday which is the deciding factor and this is where the Nikkhil Advani production had to keep the momentum going.

This is what happened as well, what with 4.15 crores coming on Monday. Anything over 3.50 crores was going to be a good score for the action romantic entertainer and here the film has done even well. For Marjaavaan to do that and that too on the power of much lesser priced tickets at the single screen theatres pretty much indicates that amongst the target audiences it has managed to find its mark.

Currently standing at 28.57 crores, this Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer is finding itself on a good footing now. If rest of the weekdays manage to stay over the 3 crores mark as well, the film is looking at a first week score of around 38 crores and that should allow it to go past the lifetime of at least 50 crores, which would be a good result indeed.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!