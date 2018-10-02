Hype Meter: Venom, LoveYatri & AndhaDhun On The Box-Office Prediction Scale!

This week will see the release of two Bollywood and one Hollywood film, and it is more or less certain that the Hollywood Biggie, Venom will open better than LoveYatri and AndhaDhun at the Box-Office. Talking about LoveYatri first, the film produced by Salman Khan is a simple love story that marks the Hindi film debut of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. The theatrical trailer of the film was quite decent; however, it is the music that has worked majorly in favour of the film and generated a considerable amount of pre-release buzz.

The makers have released 5 songs on YouTube i.e. Chogada, Akh Ladh Jave, Tera Hua, Rangtaari and Dholida, and the songs in aggregate garnered 166 Million views on YouTube, which prove the success of the film’s music. On music streaming application, Saavn, the 5 songs in aggregate have got approximately 20 Million streams and is among the most successful album of the year. This is one film which a lot of people in trade had written off long back, but the music has given it a new lease and will ensure respectable opening at the domestic belt.

LoveYatri will be an interesting case study in the days to come as it shall show us if a film can take a respectable opening based on hit music. There is a certain amount of buzz among the youth for the film, and that’s solely because of the music. Salman Khan bank-rolling the project has given it a certain amount of visibility, but the superstar won’t really have a lot of contribution to the opening day collection of the film. The best performing area for the film will be Mumbai and Gujarat, and if the 2 circuits fare as expected, the film should open in the range of Rs 3.50 to 4.50 crore.

The second release of the week is AndhaDhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead. The film is a quirky thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan and appeals to a niche section of audience. AndhaDhun is targeted majorly towards the high-end multiplexes and it is one of those films whose buzz would multiply massively over the opening weekend if the reviews and audience’s word of mouth is positive, and the same should result in success in the long run. The director has a loyal set of audience in the cities, whereas Ayushmann Khurrana has associated himself with quality films over the last few years, which should help the film gain momentum. Keeping in account all the factors, we would go ahead with an opening in the range of Rs 2.15 to 2.75 crore.

The opening day collection of both LoveYatri and AndhaDhun would have been higher by at-least 10% had they not faced a clash with Hollywood film, Venom. The anti-superhero film, which is a spin-off of a character from the Spiderman Franchise is keenly awaited by the audience in the metros, which should result in a good start at the Box-Office. The event Hollywood films have a loyal audience in India, and considering that, we expect Venom to open in the range of Rs 4.50 to 5.50 crore in India. To sum it up, this would be a good Friday for the industry as we are looking at aggregate collection of three new releases in the range of Rs 10 to 12 crore. Apart from these 3 films, the holdover release, Sui Dhaaga should also collect anywhere between Rs 2 to 3 crore depending on where the film lands on Wednesday.

LoveYatri:

Hype Meter: 3 on 5

Opening Day: Rs 3.50 to 4.50 crore

AndhaDhun:

Hype Meter: 2.5 on 5

Opening Day: Rs 2.15 to 2.75 crore

Venom:

Hype Meter: 3 on 5

Opening Day: Rs 4.50 to 5.50 crore