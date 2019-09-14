Bhoot’s New Poster On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Bhoot New Poster On How’s The Hype: The poster showcases Vicky Kaushal drowned in water in a dark room of a broken ship as there’s a ghost holding him back while he’s struggling to make his way out. With almost half of his hand struggling, we can only imagine the level of haunting we’re going to deal with in the movie. The movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Vicky Kaushal is making his debut in the horror film genre in collaborations with Dharma productions and we can’t wait for them to bring something amazing after Lust Stories. Yesterday Vicky Kaushal released the first poster of his upcoming horror film, Bhoot Part 1, The Haunted Ship and it’s garnering praises from all around.

Vicky looks extremely terrified and screaming his guts out in the first poster.

The handsome and talented actor debuted with Masaan and have come a long way with the kind of content he has been choosing to do.

Bhoot has Vicky and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and this is part one of the scary series, Dharma has come up with. Vicky also got injured while shooting an action sequence for the movie. The movie is directed by Bhanu Pratap and is all set to release on November 15th, 2019.

Tell us if you liked the poster and vote below!

