Housefull 4 Box Office Day 8 Early Trends: Enters The Second Week In A Style

Housefull 4 Box Office: Akshay Kumar led Housefull 4 is showing no signs of slowing at the ticket windows. In its first week theatrical run, the movie managed 141.31 crores and the collections on its second Friday too are good enough.

As per the early trends flowing in, Housefull 4 has earned 8-9 crores on day 8, thus taking the total to 149.31-150.31 crores. Though one would have expected the comic caper to earn in double-digits considering the negligible competition from Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman, the score is still decent. Now, with positive word of mouth amongst the audience, H4 will hopefully rise above 10 crore mark today.

The movie is on a ride to become Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser by taking over Kesari, 2.0 (Hindi) and Mission Mangal. Another major success of 2019!

Meanwhile, actress Pooja Hegde, who is part of the film’s cast, has expressed her happiness, thanking fans for showering love on the comedy drama, as Housefull 4 crossed 100 crore mark.

She said: “Feels amazing when the film makes the money as it means that the audience has loved it and are coming to watch it. We made a mad and fun film and my heartfelt gratitude to the audience for appreciating it”

The film based on reincarnation spans 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and Pooja played the dual roles of a princess in heartland India and a modern girl of a London-based don.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in KK Radha Krishna Kumar’s directorial venture Jaan.

