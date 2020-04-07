Hindi Medium Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Irrfan Khan’s 2017’s Comedy-Drama

Hindi Medium Box Office: Released in 2017, Irrfan Khan’s take on the Indian education system won the hearts of many. Although it didn’t touch the commercial benchmarks like 100 or 200 crore, the film remains to be an unforgettable one. It clashed with Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend and despite a slow start, it emerged Super Hit on the commercial front.

Released on 19th May, Hindi Medium opened with a figure of 2.81 crores. Further, the highly positive word-of-mouth spread like a wildfire which helped the film for enjoying a long theatrical run. It ended its lifetime journey at 69 crores.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Hindi Medium:

Day 1- 2.81 crores

Day 2- 4.25 crores

Day 3- 5.50 crores

First weekend- 12.56 crores

Day 4- 3.15 crores

Day 5- 3.30 crores

Day 6- 3.10 crores

Day 7- 3.10 crores

First week- 25.21 crores

Day 8- 2.82 crores

Day 9- 4.21 crores

Day 10- 5.11 crores

Day 11- 2.20 crores

Day 12- 2.22 crores

Day 13- 2.21 crores

Day 14- 2.11 crores

Second week- 20.88 crores (46.09 crores)

Day 15- 1.76 crores

Day 16- 2.75 crores

Day 17- 3 crores

Day 18- 1.30 crores

Day 19- 1.31 crores

Day 20- 1.25 crores

Day 21- 1.20 crores

Third week- 12.57 crores (58.66 crores)

Day 22- 0.75 crore

Day 23- 1.40 crores

Day 24- 1.60 crores

Day 25- 0.66 crore

Day 26- 0.65 crore

Day 27- 0.65 crore

Day 28- 0.64 crore

Fourth week- 6.35 crores (65.01 crores)

Day 29- 0.65 crore

Day 30- 1.01 crore

Day 31- 0.70 crore

Day 32- 0.50 crore

Day 33- 0.41 crore

Day 34- 0.39 crore

Day 35- 0.33 crore

Fifth week- 3.99 crores (69 crores)

Lifetime- 69 crores

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!