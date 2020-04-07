Hindi Medium Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Irrfan Khan’s 2017’s Comedy-Drama

Hindi Medium Box Office: Released in 2017, Irrfan Khan’s take on the Indian education system won the hearts of many. Although it didn’t touch the commercial benchmarks like 100 or 200 crore, the film remains to be an unforgettable one. It clashed with Arjun Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Half Girlfriend and despite a slow start, it emerged Super Hit on the commercial front.
Released on 19th May, Hindi Medium opened with a figure of 2.81 crores. Further, the highly positive word-of-mouth spread like a wildfire which helped the film for enjoying a long theatrical run. It ended its lifetime journey at 69 crores.
Take a look at the daily breakdown of Hindi Medium:
Day 1- 2.81 crores
Day 2- 4.25 crores
Day 3- 5.50 crores
First weekend- 12.56 crores
Day 4- 3.15 crores
Day 5- 3.30 crores
Day 6- 3.10 crores
Day 7- 3.10 crores
First week- 25.21 crores
Day 8- 2.82 crores
Day 9- 4.21 crores
Day 10- 5.11 crores
Day 11- 2.20 crores
Day 12- 2.22 crores
Day 13- 2.21 crores
Day 14- 2.11 crores
Second week- 20.88 crores (46.09 crores)
Day 15- 1.76 crores
Day 16- 2.75 crores
Day 17- 3 crores
Day 18- 1.30 crores
Day 19- 1.31 crores
Day 20- 1.25 crores
Day 21- 1.20 crores
Third week- 12.57 crores (58.66 crores)
Day 22- 0.75 crore
Day 23- 1.40 crores
Day 24- 1.60 crores
Day 25- 0.66 crore
Day 26- 0.65 crore
Day 27- 0.65 crore
Day 28- 0.64 crore
Fourth week- 6.35 crores (65.01 crores)
Day 29- 0.65 crore
Day 30- 1.01 crore
Day 31- 0.70 crore
Day 32- 0.50 crore
Day 33- 0.41 crore
Day 34- 0.39 crore
Day 35- 0.33 crore
Fifth week- 3.99 crores (69 crores)
Lifetime- 69 crores
