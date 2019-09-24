Mahesh Babu Is All Praises For Varun Tej’s Act In Gaddala Konda Ganesh

The makers of Gaddala Konda Ganesh after going through controversies and being asked to change the film’s title at last minute before the film’s release by Telangana High Court can breathe a sigh of relief as the Varun Tej starrer which hit big screen last Friday has been declared a super-hit and the Telugu venture helmed by Harish Shankar has been garnering all positive response and applauds from all over. It was this evening when Tollywood star Mahesh Babu took on Twitter to praise the team of Gaddala Konda Ganesh.

The Maharshi actor had all good to say for Varun, as his tweet read, “Thoroughly enjoyed watching #GaddalaKondaGanesh! @IAmVarunTej as Ganesh was exceptional Great work by @harish2you and @14ReelsPlus Congratulations to the entire team on the well-deserved success”

Thoroughly enjoyed watching #GaddalaKondaGanesh! @IAmVarunTej as Ganesh was exceptional👌 Great work by @harish2you and @14ReelsPlus 👏👏 Congratulations to the entire team on the well-deserved success 👍👍👍 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 24, 2019

Talking about Gaddala Konda Ganesh, the Varun starrer was surrounded by controversies following its original name i.e Valmiki. As the original title of the film was objected by members of Boya Community. The members of the community had also filed a petition in court as they didn’t want Varun starrer to release with its original title as it hurt their sentiments. It was on last Thursday evening when the makers were Telangana High Court issued a notice asking the makers strictly to retitle the film’s name immediately before its release on Friday.

The Harish Shankar directorial has Pooja Hegde in lead opposite Varun.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!