From Raj Kapoor & Rajendra Kumar’s Sangam To Shammi Kapoor’s Kashmir Ki Kali – Top 10 Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1964

Rajendra Kumar turned out to be a huge star of the year 1964 as the actor enjoyed 3 films in Top 10 grossers of that year. The top grosser of that year Sangam had Rajendra Kumar along with Raj Kapoor. Other two films of him were Ayee Milan Ki Bela and Zindagi.

While Ayee Milan Ki Bela had him along With Dharmendra, Prithviraj Kapoor and Raaj Kumar starred along with him in Zindagi.

Shammi Kapoor, Prithviraj Kapoor, and Dharmendra were also the shining names of that year. They contributed immensely with 2 top grossers each that year.

Have a look at the Top 10 grossers of 1964:

Rank India Nett (Cr) Sangam 4.5 crores Ayee Milan Ki Bela 2.50 crores Dosti 2.25 crores Ziddi 2 crores Rajkumar 1.60 crore Kashmir Ki Kali 1.40 crore Haqeeqat 1.25 crore Zindagi 1 crore April Fool 0.95 crore Woh Kaun Thi 0.90 crore