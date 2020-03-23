With the start of the new century, Bollywood has gifted a new superstar i.e. Hrithik Roshan. HR made a stunning debut in 2000 with dad Rakesh Roshan’s directed romantic film Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. Also starring debutante Ameesha Patel the film proved to be the highest grosser of the year and even crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s much loved Mohabbatein.

However, Hrithik’s other two films that year Mission Kashmir & Fiza couldn’t do well. Nevertheless, they still managed to ensure a place in the Top 10.

2000 was also a year in which Kareena Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan made their debut. The film was Refugee and despite doing ordinary business it managed to ensure a place among the Top 10.

Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2000.

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai 45 2. Mohabbatein 43 3. Mission Kashmir 24 4. Dulhan Hum Le Jaayege 19.50 5. Josh 18.50 6. Refugee 18 7. Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega 16.25 8. Badal 16 9. Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai 15.50 10. Fiza 15.25

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!