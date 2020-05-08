From Dharmendra’s Phool Aur Patthar To Manoj Kumar’s Do Badan – Top Bollywood Box Office Grossers Of 1966

Bollywood’s Bharat Kumar aka Manoj Kumar rocked the year 1966 as his two films Do Badan & Sawan Ki Ghata did extremely well and managed to stand tall in Top 10. Dharmendra who was a huge star of that time and was consistently giving big hits also had 2 films, Phool Aur Patthar & Aaye Din Bahaar Ke in the list.

His Phool Aur Patthar was in fact the top grosser of 1966. Rajendra Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, Sunil Dutt, Joy Mukherjee, Kishore Kumar, Sanjay Khan also left impression.

Have a look at the Top Box Office grossers of 1966:

Rank India Nett 1.Phool Aur Patthar 3 2.Suraj 2.75 3.Mera Saaya 2.50 4.Teesri Manzil 2.25 5.Love In Tokyo 2 6.Do Badan 1.75 7.Aaye Din Bahar Ke 1.50 8.Sawan Ki Ghata 1.25 9.Pyar Kiye Jaa 1 10.Dus Lakh 0.90

