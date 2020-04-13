1979 was a pretty decent year for the Bollywood industry as there were not many big hits. The highest grosser of the year i.e. Suhaag could collect just 5 crores. Of course, it was a very good number but not for a top grosser of the year. Even Jaani Dushman couldn’t record excellent numbers.

Other films, of course, remained on the lower side. Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1979:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Suhaag 5
2. Jaani Dushman4.50
3. Sargam 4
4. Mr Natwarlal3.35
5. Kala Patthar3.10
6. Kartavya2.75
7. Noorie2.50
8. The Great Gambler2.25
9. Surakksha 1.85
10. Khandaan 1.70

