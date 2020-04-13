1979 was a pretty decent year for the Bollywood industry as there were not many big hits. The highest grosser of the year i.e. Suhaag could collect just 5 crores. Of course, it was a very good number but not for a top grosser of the year. Even Jaani Dushman couldn’t record excellent numbers.
Other films, of course, remained on the lower side. Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1979:
|Rank
|India Nett (Cr)
|1. Suhaag
|5
|2. Jaani Dushman
|4.50
|3. Sargam
|4
|4. Mr Natwarlal
|3.35
|5. Kala Patthar
|3.10
|6. Kartavya
|2.75
|7. Noorie
|2.50
|8. The Great Gambler
|2.25
|9. Surakksha
|1.85
|10. Khandaan
|1.70
