1979 was a pretty decent year for the Bollywood industry as there were not many big hits. The highest grosser of the year i.e. Suhaag could collect just 5 crores. Of course, it was a very good number but not for a top grosser of the year. Even Jaani Dushman couldn’t record excellent numbers.

Other films, of course, remained on the lower side. Have a look at the Top 10 Bollywood grossers of 1979:

Rank India Nett (Cr) 1. Suhaag 5 2. Jaani Dushman 4.50 3. Sargam 4 4. Mr Natwarlal 3.35 5. Kala Patthar 3.10 6. Kartavya 2.75 7. Noorie 2.50 8. The Great Gambler 2.25 9. Surakksha 1.85 10. Khandaan 1.70

