Good Newwz Box Office Day 6 Morning Occupancy: How Close It Will Get To 25 Crores Mark Today?

Good Newwz Box Office: New Year has started very well for 2019’s last release Good Newwz. The film starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh in lead has performed in a very good way so far and has got a further boost thanks to new year holiday benefit.

After collecting 13.41 crores on Monday and 16.20 crores on Tuesday, Good Newwz is all set for a far bigger day today. The film has started with a bang as the average morning occupancies are higher than Friday and even Saturday.

Good Newwz is recording 35-40% average morning occupancies today which is slightly lower than Sunday but a very good rate. The film is definitely set for 20 crores + Wednesday. The only thing to be seen from here is how close it can get to 25 crores mark.

The Raj Mehta directed film is all set for a very strong first week. There is no major competition for the film in the upcoming week as well and therefore it will enjoy a free run. The film will easily cross the lifetime business of Akshay Kumar & Dharma Productions’ last film together Kesari. It did a business of 153 crores and proved to be their highest grosser together. Now Good Newwz is set to beat that film in the coming few days.

Good Newwz will also cross the lifetime business of Salman Khan’s latest release Dabangg 3 which released a week before it and opened better. After that, the major target of the film will be to cross 175 crores mark.

