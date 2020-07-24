Fact-O-Meter: Did You Know? The Simpsons Movie’s Script Was Revised For More Than 150 Times

The love The Simpsons has been receiving over the years is simply unbelievable. Created by American Cartoonist, Matt Groening, the animated sitcom is amongst the cult tv series across the globe. The satirical series is enjoying the run for over 30 seasons.

But is The Simpsons Movie as great as the series? Well, that’s a highly debatable topic. Directed by David Silverman, the film released in 2007. Upon its release, the film received highly positive reviews and was praised for keeping the comical touch intact. Fortunately, it had to be said that the decision of adopting the animated series into a big-screen picture, paid off. But did you know? How much the pressure, the makers went through to nail their bold attempt.

It would be hard to believe but the script of The Simpsons Movie was revised for about 153 times. There was a team comprising of eleven writers who worked the a** off to meet their own expectations. The writers didn’t want to let down the fans and thus continued on bringing in fresh elements to the final draft.

Amazing, isn’t it?

Fortunately, the team gets paid off for their hard work and dedication as The Simpsons Movie went onto become a big hit at the box office. It garnered $536 million as per Box Office Mojo and was an eight highest-grossing film worldwide for that year.

The film features Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, Harry Shearer, Pamela Hayden, Tress MacNeille and A. Brooks as the lead voice actors

