Highway Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown of Imtiaz Ali’s 2014 Film Starring Alia Bhatt & Randeep Hooda

Highway Box Office: Imtiaz Ali’s 2014 film starring Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda has made a fanbase of itself over the years. But 6 years back when then the film released it catered a very niche audience.

Highway was a slow starter and had a shirt box office run because its appeal for the theater-going audience was less. The film did a lifetime business of 27.25 crores and was declared an Average affair.

Day 1: 3.75 crores

Day 2: 4.50 crores

Day 3: 5.25 crores

First Weekend: 13.5 crores

Day 4 2.40 crores

Day 5 2.15 crores

Day 6 1.65 crore

Day 7 1.30 crore

First Week: 21 crores

Post First Week: 6.25 crores

Total: 27.25 crores

