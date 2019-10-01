Bebo has completed almost two decades in Bollywood but is still amongst the leading ladies of industry. Last seen in 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding, Kareena has a healthy strike rate at box Office. Take a look at it below.

Box Office - Veere Di Wedding defies all predictions, has a HUGE Friday

Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100

Success Ratio- 52.17% (6 + 5 + 6 + 7)/46 x 100

Total ReleasesSuper HitHitPlusAverageFlopLosingOverseas Hits
4665672205
Refugee
Mujhe Kucch Kehna HaiAjnabeeYaadein
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...AsokaKabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...
Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
Jeena Sirf Merre Liye
Talaash: The Hunt Begins...
Khushi
Mein Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
L.O.C Kargil
HulchulAitraazChameli
Yuva
Dev
Fida
Bewafa
Kyon Ki
Dosti- Friends Forever
36 China TownOmkara
Jab We Met
Golmaal ReturnsTashan
3 IdiotsKambakkht IshqMain Aurr Mrs. Khanna3 Idiots
Kurbaan
Golmaal 3Milenge Milenge
We Are Family
BodyguardRa.OneBodyguard
Talaash: The Answer Lies WithinHeroineEk Main Aurr Ekk TuRa.One
Agent Vinod
SatyagrahaGori Tere Pyaar Mein
Singham Returns
Bajrangi BhaijaanBajrangi Bhaijaan
Ki & Ka
Udta Punjab
Veere Di Wedding

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

34 COMMENTS

  2. This filmometer should also include the 4 stars of 1983-1993 i.e Sunny deol, Sanjay dutt, Anil Kapoor and jackie Shroff. Its an request to koimoi dept to update the filmo meter of these actors as wel. Thanks. I hope this wil also be done.

  4. kareena looks so…sexy and sizzling in the itom fevicol and she is super hot in agent vinod…best heroin in movie heroin…

  5. We want to see Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachan,Anil Kapoor, Rejendra kumar & dharmendra’s filmometer also. Thanks to Koimoi.I

  6. In 1987 the filmfare awards were got given…or else the best actor award might have won by Jackie shroff for movie ‘KAASH’.

  8. Wow… It wil be intresting to see ” SINGH SHAB -THE GREAT ” .Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma working together after success of movies like Gadar, The hero and Apne

  9. mr Mukul Kr. Sharma you were supposed to update sunny deol’s filmometer… what happened…u have promised..!!

  14. Hatrick Hits for Ajay Kareena starer movies with Omkara, Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3. Now the time has come with more hits with Satyagraha and Singham 2. Wish both actors for more success in life.

  26. Raj kapooor ki women centric movies hoti thi like Satyam shivam sunderam ,ram teri ganga mail I etc but Kareena in San roles ke saamnne gu hai bipasha babu ke at least kucch thi best bollywood roles hai like corporate, raaz1,gunman , and above all ism .

  29. Karrena kapoor won 0 national award but bipasha basu won a national award for shob charitro kaponik (bengali movie).

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here