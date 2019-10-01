Bebo has completed almost two decades in Bollywood but is still amongst the leading ladies of industry. Last seen in 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding, Kareena has a healthy strike rate at box Office. Take a look at it below.
Success Ratio- (Superhits + Hits + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100
Success Ratio- 52.17% (6 + 5 + 6 + 7)/46 x 100
|Total Releases
|Super Hit
|Hit
|Plus
|Average
|Flop
|Losing
|Overseas Hits
|46
|6
|5
|6
|7
|22
|0
|5
|Refugee
|Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai
|Ajnabee
|Yaadein
|Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...
|Asoka
|Mujhse Dosti Karoge!
|Jeena Sirf Merre Liye
|Talaash: The Hunt Begins...
|Khushi
|Mein Prem Ki Diwani Hoon
|L.O.C Kargil
|Hulchul
|Aitraaz
|Chameli
|Yuva
|Dev
|Fida
|Bewafa
|Kyon Ki
|Dosti- Friends Forever
|36 China Town
|Omkara
|Jab We Met
|Golmaal Returns
|Tashan
|3 Idiots
|Kambakkht Ishq
|Main Aurr Mrs. Khanna
|Kurbaan
|Golmaal 3
|Milenge Milenge
|We Are Family
|Bodyguard
|Ra.One
|Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
|Heroine
|Ek Main Aurr Ekk Tu
|Agent Vinod
|Satyagraha
|Gori Tere Pyaar Mein
|Singham Returns
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Ki & Ka
|Udta Punjab
|Veere Di Wedding
beboji kbhi khud ke dam pr to movie hit krke dikhao :P :P
This filmometer should also include the 4 stars of 1983-1993 i.e Sunny deol, Sanjay dutt, Anil Kapoor and jackie Shroff. Its an request to koimoi dept to update the filmo meter of these actors as wel. Thanks. I hope this wil also be done.
Comment
karina kapor is hit hiroen
but heroine was flop :P :P
kareena looks so…sexy and sizzling in the itom fevicol and she is super hot in agent vinod…best heroin in movie heroin…
We want to see Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachan,Anil Kapoor, Rejendra kumar & dharmendra’s filmometer also. Thanks to Koimoi.I
In 1987 the filmfare awards were got given…or else the best actor award might have won by Jackie shroff for movie ‘KAASH’.
kreena kapoor is sooo beautiful..fevicol is superb
Wow… It wil be intresting to see ” SINGH SHAB -THE GREAT ” .Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma working together after success of movies like Gadar, The hero and Apne
mr Mukul Kr. Sharma you were supposed to update sunny deol’s filmometer… what happened…u have promised..!!
kareena u too great in movies
bebo is better than katrina,she perform very excilent acting,but kartrina,tai tai phisss
u r correct…katrina, tai tai phisssssssssssssssss
kareena performs well in all the films and i think she is a great actor…………
kareena and ajay are lucky jodies
Hatrick Hits for Ajay Kareena starer movies with Omkara, Golmaal Returns and Golmaal 3. Now the time has come with more hits with Satyagraha and Singham 2. Wish both actors for more success in life.
kareena kapoor you rock keep it up and you and saif are a wonderful couple
kya yaar dunya be kaar without kareena kapoor
kareena 6 flop dene ke baad aur kitni flop degi. flop actress………
hmmmm nice i want 2 say you looking very beautifulll……..@@@@@@
Bebo is deserve Bollywood no 1 heroin. Beautiful forever
no.1 is deserved by bipasha basu
Bebo you rock! Just don’t care about the flops… You’re still number 1 !
flop doesnt matter…acting matters,n bebo ur acting is too good…
Superb …!!!
queen paree kareena kapoor beautiful .
koimoi site your great site bewafaa averge movie not flop
horrible actress bipasha basu ke saamne gadhi lagegi
kareena your all movies are disaster no role of yours
Raj kapooor ki women centric movies hoti thi like Satyam shivam sunderam ,ram teri ganga mail I etc but Kareena in San roles ke saamnne gu hai bipasha babu ke at least kucch thi best bollywood roles hai like corporate, raaz1,gunman , and above all ism .
Bipasha basu is best actress ever best roles are j ism raa1 gunaah
Bipasha is worst actress
Karrena kapoor won 0 national award but bipasha basu won a national award for shob charitro kaponik (bengali movie).