Yami Gautam Gives It Back To Trolls Attacking Bhumi Pednekar’s Look For Bala

The conditioning of the Indian society is such that actresses are invariably measured up against one another. Because at its core, Bala is a two heroine project, starring both Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, the audience is constantly in the expectation of fireworks. But instead Yami is the one to set an example and stand up for her colleagues. In times when actresses are constantly compared for their clothes and make up in fashion face offs, Yami believes in standing up for her peers.

Bhumi’s make up for the film revived a great deal of flak online and when the question of it was brought up to Yami, she stuck by the fact that the brown facing was a part of the story and Bhumi has done a wonderful job in the film. After the poster of the film received a few negative comments, Yami decided to clear the air and stand up for Bhumi. She put an end to the idle talk by saying that it’s a tendency that women, especially actresses, are constantly judged for their parts.

Yami Gautam said, “Bhumi, Ayushmann and I are independent artistes who have come together to give life to a wonderful project that we totally have full faith in. We are invested in doing a great job and will go to any lengths to make the character believable and authentic in context of the script. We have a common goal here – of making a good film. I feel actresses are judged harshly vis a vis actors for their film choices. Also, people judging on the basis of just the poster and trailer is unfair. They aren’t seeing the narrative but isolating one look from the milieu it’s attached to. It is disappointing that people can’t get past themselves and their prejudices, trying to transfer all of that negativity on to us. Bala is a film about loving oneself and there’s solid reason in the film for a certain look. We were all sold at Amar Kaushik’s vision and it’s necessary that people watch the film people first.”

