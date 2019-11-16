Wow! Mrunal Thakur Was Finalised For John Abraham’s Batla House Without An Audition

Mrunal Thakur’s transition from television to the big screen has been one of the most subtle ones yet the most powerful. After making her debut with Love Sonia, Mrunal was seen in Batla House followed by Super 30. And now speaking about the transition to becoming a Bollywood name to reckon with, Mrunal reveals that the first thing she noticed was the change in attitude.

Elaborating on what she meant by the statement, Mrunal has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “The quantity and quality (of work) has changed. When Love Sonia released, filmmakers saw me, and then Batla House happened. Nikkhil (Advani) sir saw the film in Melbourne and wanted to cast me. The first thing I noticed and cherished was the fact that I was asked if I had time for a narration, which is usually not the case with beginners or outsiders. They don’t get the benefit of having a script or narration. It’s a yes if the director thinks that you can be part of a project.”

Further revealing that it is an exhilarating feeling when filmmakers approach you for a role knowing your talent and not seeing your audition, Mrunal said she had to audition for every role before Batla House. “Till this film, I hadn’t cracked any role without giving an audition. For this film, for the first time, I was told, ‘We are offering you this film.”

On the professional front, Mrunal will next be seen alongside Farhan Khan in the sports drama, Toofan. The film is directed by celebrated filmmaker Rakesh Omprakash Mehra and is slated for a 2020 release.

