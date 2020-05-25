When Ranbir Kapoor Blushed As Former Flame Deepika Padukone Pulled His Cheeks, WATCH

The first time the fans witnessed one of the most loved on-screen pairs Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was during Bachna Ae Haseeno. The two were in love back then and were quite open about their relationship. However, the couple called it quits in 2009 and there was a huge wait for the fans to see them together again until 2013’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The reunion of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone created magic on screen and the film turned out to be a huge success.

The success of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani led the filmmakers to bring them together once again and then happened Tamasha. Imtiaz Ali brought them together again but this time their film didn’t turn out to be successful like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, the promotions of Tamasha was something the fans enjoyed watching and in one such video from promotions of Tamasha, we can see Ranbir Kapoor blushing as Deepika Padukone pulls his cheeks

In the throwback video shared by a fan, we can see Imtiaz asking Deepika, “What are your feelings for Ranbir Kapoor?” To which Deepika pulls Ranbir’s cheeks and replies, “Right now I want to pinch his cheeks. So cute. Allele.” Later, Imtiaz also pulled Ranbir’s cheeks and said that he also wants to do the same. To which Ranbir Kapoor starts blushing even more.

Currently, Ranbir Kapoor is dating Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone is happily married to actor Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra‘ with his ladylove Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

