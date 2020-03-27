When Rakhi Sawant Said “Kisi Kachrewali Ki Pappi Le Leta” About Mika Singh’s ‘Forced Kiss’

Rakhi Sawant is well known for her bold comments and straightforward nature. Apart from on-screen work, the actress is well-known for her online banters. Whether you like her or not, Rakhi is one of the celebrities whom you can’t simply ignore.

As the whole country is in the quarantine mode, let’s try to kill this time and visit one of Rakhi Sawant’s weirdest comments. It’s from 2006’s infamous ‘Kiss Kaand’ featuring her and Mika Singh. During the birthday celebrations, the singer forcibly kissed Rakhi on her lips. Back then, the incident took the entire country by storm. And one could well describe the incident as the pedestal of media controversies.

After the incident, Rakhi once made it to Koffee With Karan’s episode during the show’s second season. When asked about the whole kiss drama, Rakhi made a statement that surprised everyone. She said, “Kisi kachrewaali ki pappi le let’s”. She further added, “Woh pappi ki kamaai kha Raha hai”.

Meanwhile, during one of her media interactions, Rakhi revealed that in her early days in the film industry directors and producers would call her for auditions with wrong intentions. Rakhi also revealed her name was Neeru Bheda back then.

“I came here from home. I did it all on my own. My name was Neeru Bheda then. When I used to go to an audition, the director-producer used to ask me to show my talent. With this, she further said, aI did not know then what talent they were talking about showing. When I used to take go with pictures, they would close the door. I used to get out of there somehow,” she said.

Meanwhile, watch below the video that sparked the entire controversy:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!