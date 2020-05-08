When Newbie Ajay Devgn’s Phool Aur Kaante & Jigar Proved That Industry Needs To Take Him More Seriously

Ajay Devgn is popular for standing out tough for his films’ decided release dates even if they have to clash with other biggies. Remember the clashes of Son Of Sardaar – Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shivaay – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Golmaal 3 – Action Replayy, and All The Best – Blue – Main Aur Mrs. Khanna? Whenever Ajay Devgn’s films got competition he didn’t just stand there wave strongly but also managed to impress everybody.

However, it’s not just that Ajay Devgn has started acing the clashes only recently. Ever since he made his debut with Phool Aur Kaante, Ajay has been doing it and showing his Box Office power. We all know how Ajay Devgn was criticised for his unusual looks in the early days but he still managed to become a huge star thanks to his hard work and talent.

So it was his debut film Phool Aur Kaante which was slated to release on 22 November 1991. It was also the release date of Yash Chopra’s Lamhe starring Anil Kapoor & Sridevi. Considering Phool Aur Kaante a “no threat” they kept the release date same and even the makers of Ajay Devgn starrer didn’t move. The result was, Phool Aur Kaante turned out to be a huge hit. The film became 4th highest grosser of that year and Lamhe was nowhere close.

Then again in year 1992, Ajay Devgn’s film Jigar clashed with Feroz Khan’s biggie Yalgaar. Considering him a newbie, Yalgaar‘s release date wasn’t changed. It was a common perception in the industry at that time that Jigar won’t be able to face the heat of Yalgaar. But Jigar turned out to be among the biggest hits of that year again and Yalgaar was a disappointment.

Interesting! Isn’t it?

