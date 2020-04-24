When Karisma Kapoor Was Accused Of Keeping Kids Away From Husband Sunjay Kapoor To Claim More Money

In October 2002, on Amitabh Bachchan’s grand 60th birthday celebration, Kapoor and Bachchans announced Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan’s engagement. It came as a surprise to all their fans and they were overjoyed. Soon after announcing the engagement, things turned out to be sour between the lovebirds and eventually they called it quits.

Karisma later got married to a businessman, Sunjay Kapoor in the year 2003, in a lavish wedding ceremony. Their marriage was talk of the town and was a cover page news of almost all the leading tabloids in the country. They got separated in 2010 and have two kids together, Samiera and Kiaan.

Karisma took both her kids and left Sunjay’s house and therefore began the battle of divorce and custody of their children. The actress had charged allegations of assault on Sunjay and his family, and later, her ex-husband also revealed a lot of bitter truths about Karisma too.

Sunjay Kapoor reportedly also made a shocking revelation that Karisma purposefully ‘used’ their kids and never used to let him or his family meet them. She all did it for exploiting him for more money. He opened up on how she didn’t let his father meet their kids. Sadly, his father passed away after 6 months and his wish remained unfulfilled.

They separated in 2010 and finally got the divorce in 2016 with Karisma getting the alimony and custody of their kids. Meanwhile, Sunjay is now married to Priya Sachdeva and living a happy life and Karisma, on the other hand, is single and broke up with Sandeep Toshniwal back in 2018. She was recently seen in AltBalaji’s Mentalhood and is trying to make a comeback gradually in the industry.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!