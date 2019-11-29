Sunny Singh is one of those actors who has always been very secretive about his relationships. The actor has never been in the news for his personal life and is only busy carving his niche in Bollywood. But today, the Ujda Chaman actor is headlining the news for his secret relationship.

Yes, you read that right. Sunny Singh has been in a relationship for two years now with a model. He is dating Kamiya Beliwal, whom he met during his modelling days. SpotboyE broke the news today and well, we are as shocked as you.

According to the reports in SpotboyE, a source revealed, “Sunny met her during his modelling days and the hit it off instantly. They have been seeing each other for 2 years now.” Not just this, Sunny’s family also knows about Kamiya and have happily accepted this relationship. The source adds, “Sunny has introduced Kamiya to his family. They all are happy with the couple’s relationship.” Well, we are glad to know that Sunny aka Sonu has found his Sweety in real-life at least.

On the work front, Sunny’s last film Ujda Chaman had become a huge topic of discussion. The film was on a similar line to Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala and the makers of Sunny’s film accused the makers of Bala of unfair competition.

The makers even filed a case against Ayushmann’s film. Their release dates were initially clashing, but finally, Kumar Mangat preponed Ujda Chaman’s release date by a week. However, Sunny’s film tanked at the box-office, while Bala garnered good response.

