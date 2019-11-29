Deepika Padukone Has REJECTED Not 1 Or 2, But 3 Movies With Ranveer Singh! Here’s Why

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make the IT couple of Bollywood and there’s probably no other who can conquer their throne! The duo had a start to their relationship on the sets of Ram Leela, and have been strong together in real as well as their reel life ever since. But what’s made Deepika reject not one or two but as many as 3 movies with her beloved recently? Below is all about it.

If recent reports are to be believed, Deepika wants to maintain a thin line of difference between her professional and personal life. Although fans love to see them both together, the Chhapaak actress doesn’t want to ‘overexpose’ their relation.

A report by Mumbai Mirror reveals the same as, “Padukone has refused as many as three films opposite Ranveer, even though her biggest blockbusters have been with him. She probably feels she doesn’t want to overexpose their ‘couple appeal’”.

While that may be a heartbreaking news for their massive fan base, good news comes in the form that the actress is all set to make announcement of her next. And the announcement isn’t too far! “A new film with her in the lead will soon be announced, one that stars Rishi Kapoor as well,” the source further revealed to the development.

Meanwhile, Deepika was recently spotted alongside hubby Ranveer Singh and Vijay Deverakonda, Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, amongst others as they met to discuss cinema.

Amongst other topics, Deepika’s stance on the Arjun Reddy/ Kabir Singh’s ‘misogynistic’ row marked the headlines and was hailed by a chunk of society.

