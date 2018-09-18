We Love How Salman Khan Always Proves To Be A True Blue (Being) Human!

Well-known Bollywood actor Salman Khan will officially inaugurate Umang, a centre for special children in Jaipur on Tuesday, said an official on Monday.

After unveiling the plaque, he will meet the children and see the services provided by the centre for rehabilitating them, said Trustee of Umang and former Rajasthan Tourism Minister, Bina Kak.

The actor will also meet the citizens of Jaipur who have been supporting the centre and its work, according to her.

Kak said that Khan, better known as Bhai in Bollywood, will also inaugurate a shop housing various products, which are made by the children and have been put up for sale.

The cine star has been in touch with Umang children in the past also and they have a huge affection for him.

Later, in the evening the Dabangg star will attend a programme at Amara Auditorium in Jagatpura. The event will feature dance performances by the children of Umang, who have been trained by well-known choreographer Shiamak Davar.

Salman Khan will also be honouring donors of the institute. He is also likely to participate in a dance medley based on various songs from his films.