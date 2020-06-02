Actor Vinay Pathak features in the upcoming film “Chintu Ka Birthday”, which revolves around a six-year-old child named Chintu, who is stranded in Iraq with his family during the time of Saddam Hussein’s fall. The film accounts how Chintu celebrates his birthday despite the lockdown situation.

Pathak feels it is ironic to show a film about a lockdown at a time when the country is under lockdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes, it is very ironic that we are showing a lockdown situation in the film, while we ourselves are locked in our houses with our families. However, the movie has a war backdrop, which of course is very different and barbaric. The idea is to convey to the audience that no matter how bad the situation is, being there with your family with all the faith and love will only give you more strength to fight and let the time pass. I think this is the perfect time for the audience to witness this story of a lockdown and give a sense of strength and hope for all the families out there in the current pandemic that we are in,” Pathak said.

Directed by Satyanshu and Devanshu Singh, “Chintu Ka Birthday” stars Vedant Raj Chibber as Chintu, Pathak as Chintu’s father, Tillotama Shome as Chintu’s Mother, Bisha Chaturvedi as Laxmi (Chintu’s Sister), Seema Pahwa as Chintu’s grandmother, Khalid Massou and Mir Mehroos.

The film will release on Zee5.

