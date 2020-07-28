Vidya Balan FINALLY Opens Up On Why Her Shakuntala Devi Character Is Forever Chirpy & Happy

Shakuntala Devi is one of the most anticipated OTT releases of this year. The film showcases the life of the ‘Human Computer’ Shakuntala Devi who was a world class educator and a brilliant mathematician.

Essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi is none other than Vidya Balan and the film is just a few days away from its release.

In a recent interview, talking about how her character in Shakuntala Devi is so chirpy and happy as seen in the trailer, Vidya shared, “Shakuntala Devi loved to play dress up and lived life to her fullest. She kept her hair black till the very end and also loved applying bright lipsticks, red lipsticks.”

Talking about Shakuntala Devi, she also shared, “We’ve showcased her life from 20’s to 60’s which are like 5 stages. So in every stage the hair makeup costume change which built up alot about the character.”

For Vidya, the experience of portraying the role of a genius Shakuntala Devi was fascinating.

Apart from Vidya Balan, the film also stars Jisshu Sen Gupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film will stream on Amazon Prime Video and is directed by Anu Menon. Shakuntala Devi is produced by Sony Pictures Network Productions and Vikram Malhotra and will start streaming on the 31st of July 2020.

