VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor TROLLED For Wearing Dupatta With Its Price Tag On!

Bollywood stars have always been the soft target for trolls on social media. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, everyone has been a target of these trolls on social media. The celeb who is the latest target is actress Janhvi Kapoor.

Recently, the Dhadak actress was snapped in Mumbai wearing a yellow traditional attire which she teamed up with a matching dupatta. The actress looked gorgeous and was all smiles in the video that’s going viral.

People on social media observed her dupatta properly and noticed that Kapoor hasn’t removed the price tag of her dupatta. Within no time, there were comments under the video in which people started trolling Janhvi Kapoor for the same.

One of the people wrote, “Did I see price tag on her dupatta 🤯🤯”.

Another person commented, “Tag is still there on her dupatta”.

Check out the video and the comments below:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is portraying IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena in the biopic titled, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film also stars Angad Bedi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is slated to hit the screens on March 13, 2020.

She is also a part of horror comedy titled Roohi Afza alongside Rajkummar Rao. The actress will be sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2 which also stars newbie Laksh Lalwani.

Janhvi is also a part of Karan Johar’s period drama titled Takht. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

