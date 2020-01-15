Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan Took Inspiration From Govinda & Karisma Kapoor From The Original? Actor Answers

Ever since celebrated filmmaker David Dhawan announced a reboot of his own 1995 superhit, Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, fans can’t keep calm. While a certain section of cine-goers is excited, another was skeptical if Varun and Sara could live up to the original film.

Varun, who is currently going all out for the promotions of him upcoming Street Dancer 3D has given out an interesting piece of news about the Coolie No.1 remake. The Student Of The Year actor has said that the film is more of an adaptation to the original film.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in his latest interview, Varun has said that he and Sara have tried their best to recreate the magic that Karishma Kapoor and Govinda created with the original film. “It’s a film for this generation though we have retained the screenplay, which was brilliant. Sara and I are trying to do what our seniors (Govinda and Karishma Kapoor) did in the original, under David Dhawan’s direction. It’s been a crazy ride. It’s not a remake actually, but more of an adaptation.”

Meanwhile, Varun is gearing up for the release of Remo D’souza directed, Street Dancer 3D. The film is slated to release on the 24th January, 2020. Street Dancer features Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhudheva, and Nora Fatehi among others in pivotal roles.

Varun has an interesting line up of films in his kitty with Shashank Khaitan’s Mr. Lele, David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 and Sriram Raghavan’s biopic on 1971 war hero, Arun Khetarpal.

