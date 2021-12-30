Gorgeous Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has delivered her career-best performance in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, in which she has sensitively played the role of a transgender woman on screen. Her acting has received unanimous love and appreciation from media and audiences alike and she is thrilled to have had a huge year in cinema.

Vaani Kapoor says, “It’s been a wonderful year for me as an artiste. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui gave me the love and appreciation of audience which has just elated my heart. And what a great high to finish 2021 on. I am truly looking forward to my journey ahead in this world of cinema that I now call home.”

Vaani Kapoor will be seen next opposite superstar Ranbir Kapoor in YRF’s Shamshera that is set to release on March 18, 2022.

Vaani Kapoor says, “With Shamshera set to release, I am very excited to bring another side of my acting forward for the audiences. Being a part of Shamshera was no short of a dream team too. Working with a director like Karan Malhotra was just so great as an actor, I learnt so much from him. Ranbir Kapoor my co-star, it was just beautiful working with an actor of his calibre. Working with YRF after a couple of movies also makes it even more special.”

Vaani Kapoor adds, “I cannot wait for people to watch Shamshera and hopefully appreciate the work we have put forth as a team.”

