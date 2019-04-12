The trailer of Student Of The Year 2 starring Tiger Shroff along with newcomers Ananya Panday & Tara Sutaria hit the web today. Despite being criticized for exaggerating the college life, Student Of The Year proved to be a Box Office Hit back in 2012. The film proved to be a strong launchpad for Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

As expected the trailer received a mixed response from all over and became a trending topic on the social media.

SOTY 2 Becomes A Fodder Of Hilarious Memes And Jokes. Twitterati Is Having Super Fun Trolling It
Twitterati Thrash Student Of The Year 2 Trailer & These 13 Memes Are The Proof!

#SOTY2Trailer is trending on top on the microblogging site Twitter where people are busy talking and discussing it. At the same time, a lot of people are coming up with jokes and memes on SOTY 2 which will really crack you up. Have a look at some of them-

Meanwhile, SOTY actors Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra have sent lovely wishes to SOTY 2 and its star cast.

Alia Bhatt took to Twitter and wrote-

All the best guys!!!! Looking like soo much fun… 🤩🤩🤩 @iTIGERSHROFF #AnanyaPanday #TaraSutaria

Varun Dhawan tweeted-

Here’s wishing all the new student #tara #ananya and the tiger of our industry @iTIGERSHROFF congratulations on getting into st Teresa. Great job Punit #SOTY2Trailer

Sidharth Malhotra wrote-

The batch of 2019 is killing it! Trailer looks fantastic! 👌#SOTY2Trailer @iTIGERSHROFF #TaraSutaria @ananyapandayy @karanjohar @punitdmalhotra

SOTY 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and is slated to release on May 10, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESBOLLYWOOD NEWS

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here