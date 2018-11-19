Thugs Of Hindostan Suffers HUGE Losses At The Box Office: Exhibitors Demand Refund! 

Thugs Of Hindostan has turned out to be a debacle for not only the actors and producers, but also for others who are involved with the project. Even being the most expensive Bollywood movie, the magnum opus was assumed to earn bountiful or at least recover the expenses involved. But after the trolls and negative word-of-mouth, the things changed drastically incurring huge losses.

Given the pre-release buzz and scale of the movie, Thugs Of Hindostan was touted to set new benchmarks at the box office and well, it did took the start on a similar note as it became the highest opener by collecting 50 crores (Hindi Version). And was also said to challenge or get close to the mark achieved by the Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which collected 511.30 crores with its Hindi dubbed version.

Yash Raj Films distributes their movies in different regions with their own set of distributers. So it’s not YRF but exhibitors who suffered huge losses. As all the previous releases of Aamir Khan did wonders at the box office and considering the fact that director Vijay Krishna Acharya and Aamir Khan Collaboration in Dhoom 3 proved to be a tremendous profitable, exhibitors were expecting same kind of returns with Thugs. According to the report in Bollywood Hungama, the loss suffered by exhibitors is more when compared to that of Tubelight

A trade source stated, “We had lost a similar amount on Tubelight as well, however Salman Khan refunded us the money. We plan to approach our territory distributors to claim refund because we know that they have made ample monies from this film due to the minimum guarantee contracts. We hope our message reaches out to Aamir Khan and YRF, who will help us get back our money from the territory distributors,” reports Bollywood Hungama.

Let’s wait and see if YRF and Aamir Khan compensate for the loss, just like Salman did after the failure of Tubelight.