ThrowbackThursday: When Ranbir Kapoor Had An Imaginary Conversation With Hitler

#ThrowbackThursday: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved actors of the current generation. The Kapoor lad has been a massive crowd-puller at the Box Office and his films like Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani & Sanju are proof.

While the actor is gearing up for the release of two big films Brahmastra & Shamshera, we stumbled upon an old video of Ranbir in which he is seen making some interesting revelations about himself. And that is our #ThrowbackThursday for you.

In an old video clip of his interview with Rajat Kapoor from Aap Ki Adalat, Ranbir can be seen talking about his naughty side and how he was always an average student.

Since he is the son of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor & Neetu Kapoor he talked about how he was always inclined towards movies and used to watch FDFS of latest films with his mom. He talked about how he has watched DDLJ.

When asked about his habit of talking to d*ad people in childhood, Ranbir said that it was not like that and it was just one childhood incident. Talking about the same, he said that he imagined Hitler sitting in front of him and talking to him in German while he himself replied in Hindi and English. However, Ranbir said that it was just a childhood thing and is nothing big.

Watch the video below:

Ranbir Kapoor openly talks about his Flirting with girls! Ranbir Kapoor openly talks about his Flirting with girls! Posted by Bollywood Gossip on Wednesday, February 19, 2020

