ThrowbackThursday: Aditya Roy Kapur’s Photo With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan During Guzaarish Promotions Is Nostalgia!

Continuing the legacy of #ThrowbackThursday, we are here with yet another major flashback featuring Aditya Roy Kapur. He has Malang releasing this week and let’s take a stroll down the memory line to see how he was while just entering the industry.

This photo of Aditya Roy Kapur and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is during the promotions of Guzaarish which starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead. It’s really a surprising transformation since then.

