Throwback To Sara Ali Khan Being 100 Kgs – She’s Clearly Come A Long Way!

Sara Ali Khan is the new favourite of millenials and you know why. Because she makes fun of herself and isn’t afraid to talk out loud about her insecurities like a normal person. Sara made her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and her performance was critically acclaimed. People loved her candidness at Koffee With Karan when she came with her ‘Abba’, Saif Ali Khan and spoke about her relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Sara just shared a throwback picture on Instagram with mother, Amrita Singh and wrote, “Throw🔙 to when I couldn’t be thrown🔙☠🙌🏻🎃🐷🦍🍔🍕🍩🥤↩ #beautyinblack”.

The picture is a proof that Sara indeed has come a long way as far as fitness is concerned.

Going by the rumours, Sara is dating Kartik Aaryan who also happens to be his co-star in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal which is a sequel of Love Aaj Kal which had Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

On the work front, Sara is currently shooting for Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan and the movie will be released next year.

But this throwback picture had definitely made our day!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!