Thappad Actress Taapsee Pannu Wishes To Play Amrita Pritam In The Legendary Poet’s Biopic

Actress Taapsee Pannu has always brought promising portrayals to the screens with every project that she has been a part of. With Thappad, the makers have once again created an uproar strumming onto the most significant subject where the dialogue, “Thappad. Bas itni si baat?” is already winning. With the news doing the rounds, Taapsee would like to play the lead role in Amrita Pritam’s biopic. Coincidently, her name in Thappad is inspired by the latter.

Taapsee had also last year posted quoting the legendary author-poet Amrita Pritam. She posted a picture and shared, “When a man denies the power of women, he is denying his own subconscious “ – Amrita Pritam Moving from one Amrita to the other….. Main tenu pher milangi….”

With her character named Amrita in Thappad and the wish to be a part of the biopic, the actress has always brought great portrayals on-screen.

The appreciation that has poured in for the trailer is immense. Thappad produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu will release on 28 February 2020 and the entire nation is waiting for the film.w

Being hailed as this year’s Pink would be the right analogy to the relevance and significance that the film holds- the third leg of the hattrick that Anubhav Sinha is bringing to the audience after Mulk and Article which were both, loved by the audience and critics.

