Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: This Is Why Kajol Was Missing From Trailer Launch

The much-awaited trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan was dropped today. The trailer launch was held in Mumbai today and Ajay and Saif along with Sharad Kelkar were present for the same.

In the film, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Maratha Warrior, Tanhaji Malusare. Kajol will play his wife’s role Savitribai Malusare. Saif Ali Khan is seen as the antagonist, Udaybhan Singh Rathod. The trailer looks larger than life and quite powernful and striking.

Kajol was missing from the trailer launch which left everyone curious. Director Rohit Shetty was also present at the event and he revealed why the actress couldn’t make it to the event. Shetty said that Nysa’s important exam meeting is happening in Singapore and one of the parents have to be present for the same. Hence, Kajol took off to Singapore and skipped the event today.

Ajay and Kajol will be seen on the screen together after a long time. When the Singham actor was asked how it felt to work with his wife after such a long time, he said that it felt like every day, at home. They were on the sets just the way they bond at home.

Coming to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, the film is helmed by Om Raut. It is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

