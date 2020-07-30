Sonu Sood Birthday: From Bollywood Fraternity To Politicians; Everyone's Wishing The 'National Superhero'

Wishes poured in for Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as he rang in his 47th birthday on Thursday.

B-Town celebrities took to their verified Twitter and Instagram accounts to wish Sonu Sood on his birthday, as did politicians and thousands of fans.

Nimrat Kaur tweeted: “Happiest birthday to @SonuSood. He may not even remember but when I was new to Mumbai, he’d very reassuringly helped me gain confidence and clarity on how to wade the waters here! The mark of a great human to me is when he looks out for people he doesn’t need to impress. #Hero.”

Esha Gupta wrote: Happy happy birthday @SonuSood .. a true iron man, a real hero.. wish you all the love and happiness. love, your fan.”

Preity Zinta posted: “Happy Birthday @SonuSood Wish you loads of love, happiness and success always. Keep shining and inspiring us always. #HappyBirthday #ting.”

Dia Mirza expressed: “Happy Birthday you beautiful human. May you continue to spread love and light. @SonuSood.”

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted: “Happy Birthday to a Hero on screen and off screen @SonuSood – May god bless you a long life and May god help you help others forever.”

Suniel Shetty posted: “Wishing u very very happy wala birthday sonu pa … Godbless you for the unbelievable good work you are doing and continue to do ….sending you love strength and positive energy @SonuSood.”

Tusshar Kapoor shared: “Happy birthday dearest @SonuSood …..here’s wishing you the best of health and happiness! Keep inspiring with your benevolence and power!”

Rohit Roy tweeted: “Happy birthday to one of the nicest blokes in the biz… and long before he took on his current initiative! His heart has always been in the right place and not one person has a bad thing to say about him.. And in our industry, that’s rare! HBD Sonu mere bhai @SonuSood.”

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan posted: “Happiest birthday to my friend n brother, Doing extraordinary deeds in the Simplest of manner. @sonu_sood love you. may u keep making us proud.”

Rapper Badshah wrote: “Happy Birthday to an incredible personality. I wish you good health & happiness. Always & forever! @SonuSood paaji. #YouAreAGem”

Stand up comedian Kapil Sharma posted: “Wish u a very happy birthday ?@SonuSood? paji. keep inspiring the world with ur noble work. Health, happiness, prosperity n more power to u.”

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared: “You’ve walked in for a world of migrants when the world walked out on them @SonuSood. Keep smiling and working the miracles that you are my brother. Many Happy Returns Of The Day.”

Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani shared a hilarious meme featuring birthday boy Sonu Sood on Instagram Story. Sharing a photo of the actor with an angry expression, Smriti wrote: “Happy ka Sonu @Sonu Sood. Happy Birthday! When your phakkad friends wish you only on Insta and don’t send cakes or flowers.”

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh also took to Twitter to wish the actor. He wrote: “Warm wishes to @SonuSood on his birthday. Please keep up the good work and continue helping people in need like you do. May God bless you with a long and healthy life.”

Reacting to his tweet, Sonu Sood replied: “I am truly honoured by your kind words and wishes on my birthday. You have always been an inspiration for me and the reason I could do something for others. I hope to continue receiving your blessings and support to make Punjab and India great. Thank you @capt_amarinder.”

