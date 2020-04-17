Shoojit Sircar On COVID-19 Situation: "Production Of Children Will Get Shelved As Marriages..."

Bollywood filmmaker Shoojit Sircar predicts that production of children will get postponed as marriages are getting shelved due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His prediction comes at a time when the entire nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the pandemic. However, netizens disagree with the filmmaker and have offered him reasons why his prediction won’t come true.

The filmmaker tweeted on Thursday: “Between Feb/Mar/Apr 2020 approx. 2.5 million (25 lakhs) Marriages will get postponed.. That means the production of children will also get shelved or postponed.”

Netizens commented on his tweet explaining him why his prediction will not come true.

A user wrote: “The ones forced to stay at home will fill that production gap.”

Another user commented: “Are you sure about that? Last year’s married couples will not waste time.”

Another user predicted: “Wait for population rise in December and January.”

Meanwhile, in a hilarious tweet yesterday, the Piku director suggested that since the world has been hit by an economic crisis, we should head back to barter system as a means for exchanging goods and services. He suggested that people can give him their unused items, clothes, ration, vegetables and other things in exchange for watching his movies!

