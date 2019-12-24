SHOCKING! Kalki Koechlin Was Termed ‘Russian Prostitute’ Post Dev D; Actress Reveals Facing Sexual Abuse

Kalki Koechlin with her versatility, is one of those actresses in the Industry whose strong roles have been the perfect proof of her acting skills. From Margarita With A Straw to Sacred Games, the actress has come a long way all by herself. However, Kalki made a shocking revelation that she was termed a ‘russian prostitute’ post Dev D and is opening up all about it.

In a recent interview, Kalki Koechlin opened up about her casting couch experience and how a director wanted her to go on a date with him, and blacklisted her when she refused. Furthermore, post a terrific performance in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the actress failed to get work for another 8-9 months.

Kalki Koechlin in a conversation with Pinkvilla began her casting couch experience as, “It was not sexual proposition directly but indirectly. A producer wanted to go out on a date with me. I said no and he never got back. The film didn’t happen. I have undergone sexual abuse and I opened up about it first to my therapist and to my then partner. Later, during a conference that Rahul Bose was organising, I discussed it.”

Furthermore, the actress also revealed about some pathetic remarks she had to face post Dev D. “It was after Dev D that I read someone had said, ‘Where did they get this Russian prostitute from?’ I was like, hey I’m not Russian,” shared the actress.

Meanwhile, Kalki Koechlin within this year itself has given some remarkable performances. While she starred in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, also starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. On the other hand, she was seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Sacred Games 2, which landed her with heaps of praises too.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!