Shilpa Shetty Has A Barter Deal With Son Amid Lockdown & He’s The Smart Kid We All Wanted To Be!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has entered into a barter deal with her son. The deal is her son Viaan will give her a body massage in return for which she will bake him a two-layer cake.

In a video shared by the actress on Instagram, Shilpa explains the meaning of a barter to her seven-year-old, who is giving her a body massage. In exchange for the massage, the boy immediately asks for a cake baked by his mom. He also instructs her to make it double layered.

“Had no idea my mom was shooting this… but she managed to capture such a priceless moment. Watching this video made me realise it’s such a blessing to have kids and also have these important conversations with your child. Ha ha ha one who can be your friend too!” Shilpa captioned the video.

“Today, I’m grateful for a child who is respectful to all, is sensible & understanding even at such a tender age. I enjoy all the banter with him and knowing his conversations can easily lift all our spirits is a lovely feeling,” she added.

“Also, saying a special prayer for all parents and children caught in these trying times. May we all come out of this stronger than before #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day10 #stayhome #staysafe #stayindoors #gratitude #IndiaFightsCorona,” Shilpa further said.

