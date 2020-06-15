Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar To Shift Khandala Making It Their Primary Home?
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi and her husband Javed Akhtar have been spending the weekend at their house in Khandala.

On Sunday, Shabana posted a picture of outdoors of her Khandala home and wrote: “At Sukoon today – our home in Khandala.

“It’s about time Javed and I decide to make this our primary home and treat the Mumbai house like our workplace.”

Reacting to the post, Chef Vikas Khanna commented: “One of the most beautiful trees I have seen.”

Veteran actress Soni Razdan commented: “Wow… so beautiful.”

Javed Akhtar recently won The Richard Dawkins Award.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the Richard Dawkins Award 2020. I have admired Richard Dawkins ever since I read his first book ‘The Selfish Gene’. I have since then read every book of his and ”The God Delusion” is my absolute favourite,” said Akhtar.

