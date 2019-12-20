Screenwriters Association Hosts Awards Dedicated To Screenwriters & Lyricists

The Screenwriters Association of India (SWA) has announced the launch of SWA Awards 2020. It will be dedicated to screenwriters and lyricists of Hindi feature films, television shows and web series.

The goal of the Screenwriters Association, with a membership of 30,000, has been to get the film and TV industries to acknowledge the central role that writers play in the creation of cinema and TV shows.

The SWA awards will celebrate the outstanding writing of the year by having knowledgeable, experienced and credible writers on the jury, following a fair and accountable process of assessing, selecting and awarding quality writing.

SWA President Robin Bhatt said: “Acknowledging and awarding good writing is more than overdue in an industry that has doggedly ignored writers. SWA awards bring the writer centrestage.”

