Saroj Khan’s Daughter Sukaina: “Salman Khan Called Mom & Helped My Son With His Heart Issue”

It’s hard to digest that ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan who has made many Bollywood biggies dance to her tunes for many decades is no longer with us. The legendary choreographer who was also fondly known as ‘Master Ji’ breathed her last on Friday in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. Saroj’s daughter Sukaina expressed her gratitude for Salman Khan and his family for always being there for them.

In an interview recently, Sukaina stated that Salman Khan and his family have always been a pillar of support not just to her mother Saroj Khan, but also to her entire family. As she shared an incident when her son needed a heart surgery, it was Salman who rushed to help them after learning about it from his niece Alizeh.

Speaking to Times Of India, Sukaina said, “Salman sir and his family, whether Alvira or Alizeh, have always stood strong with us as a family. They always came forward and are there for us.”

“My son had this heart issue. He had to go through urgent heart surgery, Salman sir called up mom one day because he heard about it from Alizeh. He told mom, “You tell me I am your son and you don’t tell me what happened”. And after she explained to him, he said, “please back down and I will do my best”. He said please don’t worry about anything, just let him go and get it done.” added Saroj Khan’s daughter.

Saroj Khan in her career spanning over 4 decades has choreographed over 2000 songs. The ace choreographer was the recipient of the most National Film Awards for Best Choreography with three wins.

