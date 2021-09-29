Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal hit back in the headlines most recently when the makers of Shoojit Sircar directorial Sardar Udham announced the release date of the movie. The actor shined brighter in the posters and teaser of the movies and fans are waiting for more. They have now shared a new poster.

The poster shows Vicky Kaushal as Udham Singh, a revolutionary who showed unmatched bravery to avenge the Jalianwala Bagh massacre.

Taking to social media, Vicky Kaushal shared “With a racing mind and a clear vision… He came. He saw. He conquered… in their own territory. The journey of #SardarUdham begins. Trailer out tomorrow.

Watch #SardarUdhamOnPrime, Oct. 16 only on @primevideoin”

Stay tuned for the trailer launching tomorrow

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Sardar Udham will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this Dussehra on 16th October 202. Tell us how excited are you for the trailer in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

