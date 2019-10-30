Samikssha Batnagar Celebrates Diwali With Elderly People At Old Age Home

“Poster Boy” actress Samikssha Batnagar chose to celebrate Diwali with people at an old age home.

On the occasion of Diwali, Samikssha visited Home for the Aged here, and distributed sweets among the elderly people.

Talking about her celebrations, she said: “Diwali is the most splendid festival amongst all the festivals. Apart from being a festival of lights and welcoming new beginnings, I also see it as a festival of sharing happiness. Every year during this festival, I follow a tradition of donating something new to a place. It was great experience meeting with Old age people and it’s giving me immense pleasure. I would like to say thank you to Mr. Niranjan M Wagh and Sumangala Wagh, they are our real superhero”.

Samikssha is currently shooting for Hemant N Mishra’s “Black Rose” in Prayagraj. She plays a cop in the out-and-out action film and is said to be filming some heavy-duty action scenes.

